American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

