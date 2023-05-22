Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $303.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.91. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.