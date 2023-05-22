Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 601,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

