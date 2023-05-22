Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.31. 746,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,714. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

