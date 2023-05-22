Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

