Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

See Also

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.