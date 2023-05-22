Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
