Analysts Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) PT at $21.75

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

INSE stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.