Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) PT at $72.00

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,401 shares of company stock worth $11,200,368. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.