Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $36.92

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
