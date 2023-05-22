Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $36.92

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

