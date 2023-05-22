Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $89.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $84.00.
- 5/15/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $93.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.01. 970,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,632. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
