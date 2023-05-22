AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

