AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $327.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.89. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $668,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AON by 17.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,696,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $666,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

