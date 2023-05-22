Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.