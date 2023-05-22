Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.
Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.