Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

