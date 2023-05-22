Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $1.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 199.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 129,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.07 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

