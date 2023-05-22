ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading

