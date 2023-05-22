Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,336.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,694,592 shares of company stock worth $75,969,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

