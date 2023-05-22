Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

