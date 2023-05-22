Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE ASC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

Featured Stories

