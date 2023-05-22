Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,467. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

