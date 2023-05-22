Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $100.54. 1,452,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,077. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

