Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 711,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

