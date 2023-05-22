Argent Trust Co Sells 4,538 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,641,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,762,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $144,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $101.95. 2,497,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

