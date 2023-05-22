Argent Trust Co Sells 6,505 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $435.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.