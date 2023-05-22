Argent Trust Co Sells 6,505 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $435.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
