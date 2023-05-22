argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $423.99

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $423.99 and last traded at $423.25, with a volume of 32473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.84.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.