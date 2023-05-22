Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 6,380 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. 3,222,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

