Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 6,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.24. 23,542,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,073,535. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.