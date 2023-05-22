Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.91 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,889,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162,647. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

