Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 384,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 92,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,648. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

