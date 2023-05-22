Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 8,077,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281,236. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

