Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 8,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

