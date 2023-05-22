Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,794,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.37. 2,736,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

