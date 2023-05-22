Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 488 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $86.37. 12,043,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,709,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

