ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $694.00 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $699.86. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

