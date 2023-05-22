Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $5.91 on Monday, reaching $672.61. The stock had a trading volume of 303,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

