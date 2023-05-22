Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,652 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 537,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

