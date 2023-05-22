Associated Banc Corp Buys 23,992 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

