Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,548 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.64. 207,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.40.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

