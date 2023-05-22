Associated Banc Corp Has $45.29 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $583.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $600.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

