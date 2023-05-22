Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $137.65. 815,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

