Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.