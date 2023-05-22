Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $554.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.21. Atrion has a one year low of $534.99 and a one year high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

