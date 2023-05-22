AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,653.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,570.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,498.97. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.