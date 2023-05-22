Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 10.7% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 157,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,133,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.