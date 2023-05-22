Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

