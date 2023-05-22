Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 40,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

