Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $33.43 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $812.20 million and $33.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00025644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,063.50 or 0.99938292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80398279 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $36,952,804.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

