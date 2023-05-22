Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.87. Azul shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 736,069 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

