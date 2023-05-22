Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BW opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 144,179 shares of company stock valued at $782,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

