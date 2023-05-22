Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.2 %

BMI opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

